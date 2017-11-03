Officials ask for your comments on Palmetto Commerce Interchange project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County leaders are looking for your input when it comes to a busy stretch of highway in North Charleston.

You have until Friday, November 3 to weigh in on The Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project.

The project is intended to improve travel times, access options and mobility along a rapidly growing portion of the Interstate 26 corridor.

We’re told when completed, a new interchange on I-26 between US 78 (University Boulevard) and Ashley Phosphate Road, which will provide a connection to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard, and Ingleside Boulevard, will be built.

The new link, which will include approximately 0.5-miles of four-lane road, will relieve major traffic congestion along these heavily traveled roads and an extremely busy segment of I-26.

In addition to alternative travel routes, the project will provide access to existing and planned developments along Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ingleside Boulevard.

When complete, the interchange is expected to improve mobility and serve as a direct route for workers who are traveling to various facilities in and around Palmetto Commerce Park.

It would take about three years before the new changes are ready for drivers.

You can share your thoughts and suggestions online, via email at PCIinfo@charlestoncounty.org or by calling 843-202-6140.

