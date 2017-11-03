Mount Pleasant mayoral candidate files defamation lawsuit

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- A Mount Pleasant mayoral candidate filed a lawsuit.

Will Haynie’s lawyer Ben Traywick said the candidate has been “falsely and maliciously” accused or “very serious criminal conduct.”

He went on to say he looks forward to clearing Haynie’s name and “restoring his reputation.”

The lawsuit alleges Merlin Beatty, also known as Mike Beatty published defamatory statements.

The suit says Beatty was with “Mount Pleasant United” or MPU.

Among the claims made, the suit says Beatty claimed Haynie issued a death threat to Beatty and other employees of MPU.

This slander and libel lawsuit comes just days before the town of Mount Pleasant casts its votes for mayor.

We will continue to update you on this story as it becomes available.

For up to the minute news updates, follow us on twitter, like us on Facebook, and download our app for smart phones.