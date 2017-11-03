Mother stabs man who sexually assaulted daughter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a mother stabbed a man after her 13-year-old daughter told her he sexually assaulted her.

Richland County Sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson said the teen was sleeping at her sister’s Columbia apartment around 9 p.m. Thursday when her sister’s boyfriend came into the room and started to attack her.

Wilson says the girl escaped and ran across the hall to her mother’s apartment, the mother and boyfriend started to argue and then fight before the mom stabbed the man in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Deputies did not identify the man, but said he will be charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor when he is released.

Wilson says the mother will not be charged.