Mayor quotes famous rapper after being found not guilty

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina mayor quoted rapper Jay-Z on Twitter after he was found not guilty of driving under the influence.

Greenwood Mayor Wellborn Adams was arrested at a checkpoint after his wife’s 40th birthday party in 2015.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reported Trooper Derek Johnson said Adams’ blood-alcohol level was 0.09 percent on a breath test, but the judge threw it out after Adams’ lawyer said the mayor didn’t have enough time to read the form agreeing to the test.

Defense lawyer Billy Nicholson III says Adams failed sobriety tests like standing on one leg because he tore his Achilles tendon three years ago.

The jury found Adams not guilty in five minutes.

The mayor tweeted : “In the words of Jay Z, ‘not guilty, y’all got to feel me.'”

