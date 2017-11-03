Lockdown lifted at the White House

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The lockdown at the White House has been lifted this Friday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Lockdown at the White House lifted. Waiting for more info on what caused it in the first place pic.twitter.com/VouUpqHCgl — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) November 3, 2017

The Secret Service was notified of suspicious activity near the north lawn on this early Friday morning at approximately 9:35 a.m.

The U.S Secret Service tweeted out that “Subject is in custody.”

Update: subject is in custody, Lafayette Park & North Fence line along Penn. Ave. remain closed. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017

Pennsylvania Ave. and Lafayette Park are also closed to pedestrians near the White House. Reporters and staffers are instructed not to leave the White House while the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.

A Secret Service spokesperson is not immediately responding to a request for additional information.

