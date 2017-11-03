“He killed my friend,” documents detail teen’s killing

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Frantic 911 calls made by a friend of Diana Martinez-Gonzalez have shed new light on what happened during the teen’s killing.

Deputies say Martinez-Gonzalez was gunned down after she and a friend were forced by the shooter to walk into a wooded area near Frady Road on Oct. 4.

“Is he still there?’ a dispatcher asks in the 911 recording. “No I ran away, I don’t know where he went. He went back into the woods to bury her body or something, I don’t know,” Martinez-Gonzalez’s friend replies.

7 News has chosen not to release the name of the friend who made the 911 call.

The friend said over the phone that someone killed Martinez-Gonzalezand was now trying to kill her. She continued to explain that she escaped the woods where the murder took place, and ran across Saluda Road to hide at a restaurant and call for help.

“I’m like hiding behind a Mexican restaurant,” she said.

“Are you hiding behind Nazario’s Mexican restaurant?” asked Greenville County dispatch. “Yes,” she confirmed.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they arrested Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, 18, and charged him with murder and kidnapping.

At one point, Sherrer even answered the friend’s cell phone he allegedly took from her.

“We got a call from Pickens saying there’s something going on… what’s happening?” dispatch asked in a separate phone call.

A person believed to be Sherrer responds “From who?”

“From the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office sir,” dispatch said.

“Mmm. Well I don’t know, I’m here just in my house.”

According to documents obtained by 7 News, the friend told law enforcement that while in the woods, Sherrer gave them both a piece of a dollar bill with cocaine inside and demanded they eat it.

The friend said in her statement that Martinez-Gonzalez did and afterwards a rifle was pointed to Martinez-Gonzalez’s head as she was shot.

“Her body’s like, in tall grass. I don’t know if he moved it or not,” the friend said.

The report also stated that because of the way Martinez-Gonzalez’s clothing was found on her body, a SANE kit, otherwise known as a rape kit, was performed and was included as part of the case file.

“He killed my friend,” said Martinez-Gonzalez’s friend.