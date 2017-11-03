Families come together in North Charleston to celebrate adoption

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just days after the start of National Adoption Month the South Carolina Department of Social Services held an event ​at the Felix Davis Community Center in North Charleston to celebrate all the families that adopted children in the local area throughout 2017.

“Today is a wonderful day in the neighborhood,” said Jacqueline Adams, a recuriter and adoption specialist for Division III of SCDSS. “This is adoption day. Courted several families for adoption. We decided to bring all of the party here to Park Circle. So that means our children have their loving forever families and families are built and children’s lives are enhanced.”

If you are interested in adopting a child or becoming a foster parent visit heartfeltcalling.org.