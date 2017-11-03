Families come together in North Charleston to celebrate adoption

By Published: Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just days after the start of National Adoption Month the South Carolina Department of Social Services held an event ​at the Felix Davis Community Center in North Charleston to celebrate all the families that adopted children in the local area throughout 2017.

“Today is a wonderful day in the neighborhood,” said Jacqueline Adams, a recuriter and adoption specialist for Division III of SCDSS. “This is adoption day. Courted several families for adoption. We decided to bring all of the party here to Park Circle. So that means our children have their loving forever families and families are built and children’s lives are enhanced.”

If you are interested in adopting a child or becoming a foster parent visit heartfeltcalling.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s