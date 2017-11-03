Bergdahl judge begins deliberating on punishment

By Published:
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives to the Fort Bragg courthouse for a sentencing hearing on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty last week to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – A military judge has begun deliberating the punishment for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Army Col. Jeffery Nance said he planned to spend Thursday afternoon deliberating. He planned to open court again Friday and could continue deliberating then. He didn’t indicate when he would deliver the sentence.

Both sides gave closing arguments. Prosecutors again cited serious wounds to several service members who searched for Bergdahl. They recommended a prison sentence of 14 years and a punitive discharge.

Defense attorneys argued for leniency by citing Bergahl’s five years in Taliban captivity, harsh campaign-trail criticism by Donald Trump and his mental disorders.

They asked for a dishonorable discharge but no confinement as Bergdahl’s sentence.

