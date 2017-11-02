Summerville shooting suspect faces bond judge

Related Coverage Man wanted for Murder in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Summerville apartment complex last month, faced a bond court judge Thursday afternoon.

Tyree Steed, 23, wanted for charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody by the US Marshals.

At a bond hearing on November 2, a judge set bond at $10,000 surety on the weapons charge. Bond was automatically denied murder charge because only a circuit court judge can set bond on a murder charge.

At about 4:30 p.m. on October 12, authorities responded to Colonial Village at Waters Edge following the shooting.

Adrian Dwan Haley, 28, of North Charleston was identified as the victim by Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free

News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.