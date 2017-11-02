South Carolina congressman says Trump’s Asia trip reassuring

Donald Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Facing an escalating nuclear threat from North Korea and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar, world leaders gather at the United Nations starting Monday, Sept. 18 to tackle these and other tough challenges _ from the spread of terrorism to a warming planet. The spotlight will be on Trump and France’s new leader, Emmanuel Macron, who will both be making their first appearance at the General Assembly. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina congressman says President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Asia will provide needed assurances amid ongoing concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson told The Associated Press on Thursday the president’s trip to the region shows the United States is closely watching the area and will support allies there.

Wilson recently returned from a trip to Asia, where he led a delegation to countries including South Korea and Japan. Trump leaves Friday for a trip that includes visits to those countries, plus China, Vietnam and the Philippines. He will attend several summits and spend time golfing with Japanese President Shinzo Abe.

Wilson says he supports the use of secondary sanctions, which put economic pressure on companies in countries with ties to North Korea.

