CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early Thursday morning the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting has occurred.

The shooting was reported on 172 Hummingbird Avenue.

One person has been transported to the hospital while investigators are still on the scene, sttated by the sheriff’s office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.