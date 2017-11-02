Sheriff wrapping up probe of two lawmakers confrontation

By Published:
FILE--In this July 14, 2010, file photo, gavels and law books are shown in the office of California Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald George at his office in San Francisco, Calif. The State Bar of California on Monday, July 31, 2017, proposed lowering the minimum score on the most recent licensing exam for attorneys amid an alarming decline in people passing the test considered one of the toughest in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina sheriff is wrapping up an investigation of a confrontation between two lawmakers at the Statehouse.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told local media an investigation into whether Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan assaulted Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter last May will be finished soon and turned over to prosecutor Dan Johnson.

Cobb-Hunter asked several weeks ago that the sheriff to investigate the May 11 confrontation.

The Democrats were arguing about a proposal to consolidate schools districts in Orangeburg County.

House Speaker Jay Lucas reprimanded both lawmakers in June after saying an outside review could not determine exactly what happened.

Cobb-Hunter said Govan grabbed her wrist and twisted it, saying she had to use ice for two days.

Govan has disputed her version, without being specific.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s