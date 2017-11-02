Sheriff wrapping up probe of two lawmakers confrontation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina sheriff is wrapping up an investigation of a confrontation between two lawmakers at the Statehouse.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told local media an investigation into whether Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan assaulted Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter last May will be finished soon and turned over to prosecutor Dan Johnson.

Cobb-Hunter asked several weeks ago that the sheriff to investigate the May 11 confrontation.

The Democrats were arguing about a proposal to consolidate schools districts in Orangeburg County.

House Speaker Jay Lucas reprimanded both lawmakers in June after saying an outside review could not determine exactly what happened.

Cobb-Hunter said Govan grabbed her wrist and twisted it, saying she had to use ice for two days.

Govan has disputed her version, without being specific.