RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Mount Pleasant restaurant given ‘C’ grade Nov. 1

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control gave 7 Charleston County restaurants a C grade within the last month.

Most of the restaurants in the picture above received an A grade in follow-up inspections. However, Coleman Public House in Mount Pleasant was just inspected and received its C grade November 1. The last inspection was November 9, 2016. The restaurant previously received an A grade.

Coleman Public House, located at 427 W. Coleman Blvd., received several violations including:

-Dead roaches along baseboards

-Brown and black dust and other organic matter on ceiling, baseboards, and shelving units throughout the restaurant

-Food handler cutting ready-to-eat bread with bare hands

-Potato cutters with particle build up

-Improper hot and cold holding methods

-Improper storage methods: Bacon and fries were stored on the cooler’s floor

See all the violations below:

An inspector will return to the restaurant by November 3 to complete a follow-up inspection.

An example of a restaurant that changed grades throughout the month of October is Bambu Asian and Sushi Bar, located at 604 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

Among the violations at Bambu Asian and Sushi Bar on October 4:

-Evidence of rodents and insects

-Black mold on a wooden bowl

-Black mold in the ice machine

-Water throughout the restaurant did not heat to proper temperature

To see all the violations, see image below:

2 days later, the inspector returned. All violations had been corrected except for the water issue. The C grade remained.

On October 12, the DHEC inspector awarded the restaurant with an A grade after all violations had been corrected.

35 restaurants in Charleston County received A grades during its routine inspection between October 26-November 1.

To see if your favorite restaurant received an A grade, click here.

(All above photos from http://www.scdhec.gov/Apps/Environment/FoodGrades/)