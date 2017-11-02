Reservists return home after more than 6 months in the Middle East

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – More than 90 Airmen from the 560th REDHORSE Squadron will return to Charleston tomorrow, Nov. 3rd after a six month deployment to the Middle East.

The Air Force Reserve’s REDHORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers) members were deployed to various locations in Southwest Asia and were responsible for heavy

construction within the region.

Their duties included building and repairing runways, buildings and base infrastructure. The Airmen who are returning are part of more than 115 deployed reservists from the 560th REDHORSE Squadron, who have returned over the past week.

They will be flying into Joint Base Charleston at approximately 8:00 p.m.

They will be welcomed home by family, friends and other military members.