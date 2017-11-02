Rep. Gilliard to meet with president of The Citadel regarding Bannon’s visit

Steve Bannon
CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s visit is at the center of a meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd, between Charleston Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Citadel President Lt. Gen. John Rosa.

Ahead of the meeting, Rep. Gilliard released a statement, saying he will ask Lt. Gen. Rosa to give a message from him to all Citadel students.
We first reported Bannon’s visit to The Citadel on October 27th.
