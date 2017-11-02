Police capture man accused of killing 3 in Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (NBC News) – Colorado police say the man accused of shooting three people to death inside a Thornton Walmart late Wednesday has been captured.
According to the Thornton Police Department, 47-year-old Steve Ostrem nonchalantly walked into the Walmart in Thornton and opened fire on a group of people near the cash registers.
Three people were shot, all fatally. Two men died at the store and a woman died at a nearby hospital.
“This is a very heinous act,” said Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila. “We don’t know exactly what the motive of the person was, but it was certainly a terrible act.”
Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appeared to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.