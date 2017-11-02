North Charleston woman wins $25k days before birthday

Related Coverage $25,000 a year for LIFE winning ticket sold in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman is celebrating a lottery win, days before her birthday, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The unidentified woman won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life for the first time.

“I just tried it,” she told lottery officials of her split second decision to play the game at the Kader Market Inc. on Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston.

The $2 ticket matched the first five numbers drawn 4, 7, 9, 10 and 31 but missed the Lucky Ball number “15” in the Monday, October 23, 2017 drawing.

She chose the one-time cash payment of $390,000 over the $25,000 a year for LIFE prize.

“I can go back to school,” she said.

And her present this year—a new car.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

For selling the winning Lucky for Life ticket, the Kader Market Inc. in North Charleston received a $3,900 commission once it was claimed.

Lucky for Life is a multi-state game offered in 25 jurisdictions. Tickets cost $2 with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. In addition to the $25,000 a year for life prize, players can also win $1,000 a day for life.