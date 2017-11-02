National prosecutor group pressing FCC on prison cellphones

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A national prosecutor group is pressing federal regulators to find a solution to the dangers they say are posed by inmates’ access to illegal cellphones inside prisons.

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, National District Attorneys Association president Michael Freeman writes his members have seen effects of inmates’ use of cellphones, like witness intimidation and harassment.

The letter dated October 27 was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Pai has signaled willingness to work on the issue. Last month, he said he would arrange a meeting with corrections officials, telecom companies and the FBI and report its progress to Congress.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has long pressed for a solution to the problem he says is the top security threat within his prisons.

