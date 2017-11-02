Mosquito spraying underway in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – With the FAA regulations, please be advised that Beaufort County Mosquito Control may conduct an aerial training, surveillance, and/or spray missions.

They may include the application of EPA- registered public health insecticides during daylight hours on November 6 – November 10.

They will use a low-flying aircraft and aerial spraying is dependent upon ideal weather.

Beaufort County Mosquito Control does not treat salt marsh habitats for adult mosquitoes during aerial operations.

For additional information, please contact Mosquito Control at (843) 255-5800.