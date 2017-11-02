Minor bus accident in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School District spokeswoman Katie Orvin informed us that one of their buses was in a minor car accident, Thursday morning.

The bus was turning one direction while the SUV behind it was turning the opposite direction. Which had two occupants inside the vehicle.

The Cadillac SUV clipped the back end of the bus resulting in a fender bender but due to procedure all of the students had to be checked by a medical professional.

The school reports that it was a minor accident that occurred at 8:40 a.m. on Garwood Road.

Thirty-two children were on the bus, five kids transported after reporting some pain in neck, wrist, back

Count on 2 is reaching out to the highway patrol for more information.

