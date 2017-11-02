Massive government recall covers 37.8 million fire extinguishers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The federal government is launching a massive fire extinguisher recall. It covers nearly 40 million Kidde extinguishers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 37.8 million fire extinguishers might not work during an emergency.

This recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.

Plastic handle fire extinguishers: The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated.

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format.

Date codes for recalled models manufactured from January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717. For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.

Note: This recall includes fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. Kidde branded fire extinguishers included in these previously announced recalls should also be replaced.

All affected model numbers are listed in the charts below.

Plastic-handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015 2A40BC Gillette TPS-1 1A10BC Sams SM 340 6 RAP Home 10BC Sanford 1A10BC 6 TAP Home 1A10BC Sanford 2A40BC Ademco 720 1A10BC Home 2A40BC Sanford TPS-1 1A10BC Ademco 722 2A40BC Home H-10 10BC Sanford TPS-1 2A40BC ADT 3A40BC Home H-110 1A10BC Sears 2RPS 5BC All Purpose 2A40BC Home H-240 2A-40BC Sears 58033 10BC Bicentenial RPS-2 10BC Honeywell 1A10BC Sears 58043 1A10BC Bicentenial TPS-2 1A-10BC Honeywell TPS-1 1A10BC Sears 5805 2A40BC Costco 340 J.L. 2A40BC Sears 958034 FA 340HD J.L. TPS-1 2A40BC Sears 958044 FA240HD Kadet 2RPS-1 5BC Sears 958054 FC 340Z Kidde 10BC Sears 958075 FC Super Kidde 1A10BC Sears RPS-1 10BC FC210R-C8S Kidde 2A40BC Sears TPS-1 1A10BC Fire Away 10BC Spanish Kidde 40BC Sears TPS-1 2A40BC Fire Away 1A10BC Spanish Kidde RPS-1 10BC Traveler 10BC Fire Away 2A40BC Spanish Kidde RPS-1 40BC Traveler 1A10BC Fireaway 10 (F-10) Kidde TPS-1 1A10BC Traveler 2A40BC Fireaway 10BC Kidde TPS-1 2A40BC Traveler T-10 10BC Fireaway 110 (F-110) KX 2-1/2 TCZ Traveler T-110 1A10BC Fireaway 1A10BC Mariner 10BC Traveler T-240 2A40BC Fireaway 240 (F-240) Mariner 1A10BC Volunteer 1A10BC Fireaway 2A40BC Mariner 2A40BC Volunteer TPS-V 1A10BC Force 9 2A40BC Mariner M-10 10BC XL 2.5 TCZ FS 340Z Mariner M-110 1A10BC XL 2.5 TCZ-3 Fuller 420 1A10BC Mariner M-240 2A40BC XL 2.5 TCZ-4 Fuller Brush 420 1A10BC Master Protection 2A40BC XL 2.75 RZ FX210 Montgomery Ward 10BC XL 2.75 RZ-3 FX210R Montgomery Ward 1A-10BC XL 2-3/4 RZ FX210W Montgomery Ward 8627 1A10BC XL 340HD FX340GW Montgomery Ward 8637 10BC XL 4 TXZ FX340GW-2 Quell 10BC XL 5 PK FX340H Quell 1A10BC XL 5 TCZ FX340SC Quell RPS-1 10BC XL 5 TCZ-1 FX340SC-2 Quell TPS-1 1A10BC XL5 MR Gillette 1A10BC Quell ZRPS 5BC XL 6 RZ Plastic-handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017 AUTO FX5 II-1 FC5 M10G FA10G FS10 M10GM FA10T FS110 M110G FA110G FS5 M110GM FA5-1 FX10K M5G FA5G FX5 II M5GM FC10 H110G RESSP FC110 H5G Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications. Push Button Pindicator Models manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017 KK2 M5PM 100D AUTO 5FX 210D AUTO 5FX-1 M5P FF 210D-1

Kidde is aware of a 2014 death involving a car fire following a crash. Emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work. There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

The fire extinguishers were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.