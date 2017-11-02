Man charged in deadly Ravenel shootings receives sentence

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The man at the center of five murders in Ravenel will possibly spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Kenneth Lamar Ancrum to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty on Thursday, November 2.

He was originally facing the death penalty.

Police say Ancrum shot and killed 55 year old Betty Mungin, 8 year old Armani Mungin and 29 year old Alexis Mungin, who was pregnant with twins on Tuesday, May 17, 2016.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ravenel Mobile Home Park, in reference to shots fired, and possibly a domestic related disturbance just before 1:30 p.m. on May 17.

Ancrum was seen trying to leave the mobile home park in his vehicle with a female. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Medics transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Deputies later found the bodies of Betty, Alexis, and Armani Mungin. A four month old baby was also found unharmed.