Health care enrollment counselors facing stiff challenges

By Published:
The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a computer screen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Washington. If President Donald Trump succeeds in shutting down a major “Obamacare” subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free, and making upper-tier plans more affordable. The unexpected assessment comes from consultants, policy experts, and state officials trying to discern the potential fallout from a Washington health care debate that’s becoming harder to follow.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MIAMI (AP) – The start of open enrollment for health insurance is shaping up as a challenge for health care advocacy groups that want to get people signed up for coverage.

President Donald Trump’s administration has slashed marketing budgets completely in some areas, cut tens of millions of dollars in funding for enrollment counselors and shortened the sign-up period from 12 weeks to six as it works to undermine the Affordable Care Act.

Trying to get people signed up by Dec. 15 is especially challenging for enrollment counselors in Republican-led states that provide little if any help.

The turmoil in the individual insurance marketplace has prompted many insurers to drop out or raise rates by double digits, making it harder to entice consumers.

In Kansas, a coalition of nonprofits paid nearly $70,000 for a television commercial that will air 500 times, and created fliers that dispel myths about the law.

