Gun seized from juveniles in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 1st, the Special Assignment Team responded to the area of Accabee Road in reference to citizen’s complaint of a group of juveniles walking and firing a gun in the air. Officers saturated the area and later observed five males walking along Accabee Road near Garfield Street.

While making contact with the subject’s, officers viewed one of the males lean forward and place an unknown item on the ground than walk away.

All five subjects were eventually detained.

Upon walking over to where the suspect had placed the item on the ground. The officer’s recovered a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic firearm and a cellular phone. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and ten rounds in the magazine.

Alberto M. Johnson was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.