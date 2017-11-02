Gas leak at Ft Dorchester High School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fort Dorchester High School had everyone evacuated the building early Thursday morning due to a gas leak.

The smell was reported to be coming from the science lab. The school contacted the fire department and SCEG to inspect.

DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor says that it is nothing major and will be anticipating students to return to school shortly.

