Fugitive arrested following police chase in Mount Pleasant

CHALRESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A fugitive on the run from authorities in multiple counties is now in police custody.

Earl Morgan, 35, of North Charleston was wanted on number of charges including a number of drug-related offenses, unlawful carrying of a handgun, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.

The failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful carrying of a firearm charges stems from an incident in which he rammed a Charleston County deputy’s patrol vehicle during a traffic stop and fled in a vehicle.

He was also wanted by Mount Pleasant Police for driving under suspension. Myrtle Beach Police was also searching for the 35-year-old on weapons charges.

On November 1, investigators found out that he was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano and tracked him to a location near Bloomfield and Glen Erin Drives in Mount Pleasant.

Officers found Morgan with pressure washing equipment. We’re told he was going door to door distributing flyers to promote his “under the table” business.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop where the 35-year-old led police on a short vehicle pursuit.

Morgan later drove his vehicle off road and through several yards. He even caused “severe damage” to two vehicles after striking two parked cars, according to a police report.

After crashing, we’re told Morgan fled on foot and tried to climb over a fence to get away authorities. Following “a very intensive struggle,” he was taken into custody.

Authorities found $597 on him. Cocaine and marijuana was also found in the center console of the car he was driving. A black 9mm Smith and Wesson gun was found underneath the front passenger seat. The gun was loaded with nine rounds of hollow point ammunition with one round in the chamber. The gun was reported stolen.

Mogan is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous conviction.

He caused damage to a patrol vehicle. Morgan tried to kick out the rear windshield in order to excape. “It was indisputably evident considering common sense facts that mOrgan was not just trying to malicious damage the vehicle, but was intentionally trying to force his way out of the vehicle to escape our dentention due to the severity of his offenses,” reporting officer.

He used a seatbelt to wrap around his neck to make it appear he was trying to strangle himself.

Moragn was extracted out of the patrol car when he arrived at the dentention center after refusing to get out.

He was later transported to a local hospital to be checked out following the initial crash.

After being released by medical staff, he began kicking over trash cans and equipment inside the hospital. He even tried to grab a deputy’s gun.

We’ve checked and Morgan is no stranger to the criminal justice system. Morgan has been charged approximately 33 times —prior to this incident for in general sessions court in Charleston County, according to the Charleston County Public Index. At least 12 of those offenses ranging from armed robbery, burglary, resisting arrest, breaking and entering an automobile, and a number of drug-related offenses were previously dismissed.

He’s also been charged for approximately 11 magistrate level caes in Charleston County.

Morgan is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

