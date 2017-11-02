Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigates harassment claims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office conducted an administrative investigation into a workplace harassment incident between a subordinate and a deputy sheriff sergeant in Metro Major Case Unit.

During the inquiry, several violations of the CCSO policies and procedures were found and sustained within three supervisors.

Resulting in two supervisors being terminated, and one being suspended and placed on disciplinary probation.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes harassment of any nature seriously and will respond immediately so that the corrective actions are taken to prevent a re occurrence of it.” as stated in a news release