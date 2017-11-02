Body found under downtown Charleston overpass

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early Thursday morning detectives and Crime Scene personnel are on scene of a homicide that occurred under the Huger Street overpass.

The victim is a middle aged black male, a passerby found the body approximately at 9 a.m.

No suspects have been identified at this moment. There is visible trauma to the body, however the coroner will provide the cause of death.

No further details at this time.

This is the 7th homicide in the city of Charleston for 2017.

