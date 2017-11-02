2 arrested following fatal shooting in Summerville

Related Coverage Victim identified in Berkeley County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has made more arrests in connection with a fatal shooting on Beauregard Road, Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to 603 Beauregard Road on October 31 after receiving 911 calls reporting gunfire and someone being wounded at that location.

Deputies found Stephen Hutchins, 41, of Summerville dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the house that was riddled with bullet holes.

An investigation revealed that Joshua Scott Westall, 28, of Georgia was at the home earlier in the morning where a handgun was stolen from him by someone else inside of the house.

Joshua Westall returned with Maurice Durell Wigfall, 22, of Hanahan and drove by the home at approximately 7 a.m. while opening fire upon the house occupied by the victim and others, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Hutchins was fatally struck by gunfire while others escaped.

“I want to thank the many witnesses and citizens who came forward and offered information and video that helped our detectives bring this case to a conclusion. It is a very unfortunate situation for something so terrible to happen in a quiet residential area but, thankfully, we have been able to bring charges in this case,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of:

Joshua Westall, 28, who is from Georgia but most recently staying with Wigfall at his Hanahan address, was arrested on November 1 while detectives served a search warrant at a Murray Drive address in Hanahan. His bond hearing is scheduled for today at 6pm in Moncks Corner and he is facing charges of Murder & Possession of Firearm During Violent Crime.

Maurice Durell Wigfall, 22, of Murry Drive in Hanahan. Wigfall was arrested mid-afternoon today in North Charleston. He is facing charges of Murder & Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. His bond hearing has not yet been set.

