Timberland High students pledge to remain drug free

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) — Timberland High School recently held Red Ribbon Week activities at its school in St. Stephen.

The celebration took place during the week of October 23 thru 27.

Students, facualty, and staff participated in many activities including a door decorating contest. Students purchased Red Ribbon Week t-shirts which they were able to wear in a group photo.

The Building Construction Class also made a big red key for students to sign — after signing pledges to remain drug free.

In response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, angered parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction cause by drugs in America. In 1988, NFP sponsored

The first National Red Ribbon Celebration was sponsored in 1988.

Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to “mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities,” according to the Red Ribbon Campaign.

