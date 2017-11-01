Timberland High students pledge to remain drug free View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided Provided

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) — Timberland High School recently held Red Ribbon Week activities at its school in St. Stephen.

The celebration took place during the week of October 23 thru 27.

Students, facualty, and staff participated in many activities including a door decorating contest. Students purchased Red Ribbon Week t-shirts which they were able to wear in a group photo.

The Building Construction Class also made a big red key for students to sign — after signing pledges to remain drug free.

The first National Red Ribbon Celebration was sponsored in 1988.

Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to “mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities,” according to the Red Ribbon Campaign.