Florida man identified as suspect in deadly NYC bike path attack.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities identified a Tampa man as the suspect who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. News Channel 8 has learned Saipov has a Tampa address off 56th Street south of the Hillsborough River. The Associated Press confirmed with sources that the suspect has a Florida license but says he may have been staying in New Jersey.

The FBI and Homeland Security were at the Tampa apartment complex Tuesday night. Neighbors said they were questioned by agents. One man said he was questioned for 90 minutes. Another man told News Channel 8 that he didn’t know Saipov and had never seen him before, but Saipov might have lived there because there are a lot of Muslims in the complex.

According to NBC News investigators, Saipov is an Uzbek national who came to the United States in 2010.

Investigators say Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a bike path and mowed down several people near the World Trade Center. Authorities say the truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.

Law enforcement officials tell the Associated Press Saipov shouted “Allahu akbar,” and say he was shot by police after he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand.

Sources say a note about ISIS was found in the truck.

The Associated Press says he’s in surgery and is expected to survive.

The incident is now being investigated as an act of terror.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was briefed by Florida state law enforcement. He released this statement:

I am absolutely disgusted by the act of terror that occurred in Manhattan today. All of Florida is praying for the victims, their families and our brave law enforcement and first responders.”