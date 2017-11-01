Suspect arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Deandre Bernard Powell of Goose Creek, South Carolina. On two charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Powell recorded multiple images of minor nude victims.

Thompson was arrested on October 30. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.