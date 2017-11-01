South Carolina road shooting leaves teen dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A teen has died after a shooting reported on a South Carolina road.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release that officers were called to an intersection around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shots fired report and found a teen with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died about an hour later.

Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said in a statement that the victim was 17-year-old Joseph Michael Gault II of Greenville. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on a possible suspect.