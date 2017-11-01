Police investigate string of vandalism in Downtown Charleston

Published:
This graffiti is displayed on a building on Spring Street in downtown Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating several vandalism incidents on Spring Street in Downtown Charleston.

A police report dated October 30 explained the property graffiti markings on the side. It describes the words “Eat The Rich”, “Workers Unite!!!”, and an “N” with an arrow and a circle around it, all spray painted in black.

A worker at the business explained to us that the graffiti had appeared over several weeks. An “A” with a circle around it was also painted on the opposite side of the building.

The report lists 4 other locations on Spring Street also with similar vandalism.

Police say they don’t have any suspects, but crews with Charleston’s Livability and Tourism Department are working to remove graffiti from public buildings.

If you find graffiti on your property, you’re asked to call the graffiti hotline at 843-958-1500.

 

