Palmetto SC region continues to help communities recover

As South Carolina enters the last month of hurricane season, local disaster workers from the Palmetto SC Region continue to be spread out across the country. The volunteers and staff are helping communities recover from back-to-back hurricanes and the worst California wildfire in decades.

As of Tuesday morning, 14 disaster workers from South Carolina are deployed from Puerto Rico to California. In addition, 32 disaster workers continue to help communities in upstate South Carolina recover from severe weather that tore through the area late last month.

In the last nine weeks, American Red Cross disaster workers have sheltered more people than in the last five years combined. The organization has fed more people than in the last four years combined.

“As the numbers above show, this has been the busiest two months in recent memory,” said Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO for the Palmetto SC Region. “While hurricane season comes to an end on November 30, this historic season has taught us the importance of continued preparation for whatever weather comes our way.”

The Red Cross will be there for communities as long as the help is needed, which could be for years. If you would like to donate, you can go to redcross.org/sc. The fact is an average of 91 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in its humanitarian services and programs.