Officers were practicing emergency stops when deputy drowned

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A deputy in South Carolina killed while training on a boat fell out when the officers did an emergency stop from full throttle.

Documents obtained by the Anderson Independent-Mail also show the officers weren’t using safety equipment that stops a boat’s motor as soon as someone goes overboard.

Anderson County deputy Devin Hodges died after his shirt got tangled in the boat motor. He drowned on Lake Hartwell on June 1.

The documents from the Department of Natural Resources say officers in another boat raced over with one cutting Hodges’ shirt with a pocketknife and another raising the motor out of the water, but it was too late.

The boat’s driver was initially charged, but he was a federal employee and couldn’t be prosecuted under state law while on duty.