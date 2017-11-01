New York truck attack done ‘in name of ISIS’

By Published: Updated:
A bicycle lies on a bike path at the crime scene where investigators work after a motorist earlier Tuesday drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York police department official says the driver in the deadly truck bombing had been planning it for weeks and did it “in the name of ISIS.”

Deputy Commissioner John Miller made the remarks at a briefing Wednesday by city, state and federal officials.

He says there were “multiple knives” in addition to imitation guns displayed by the attacker, who was wounded by a police officer.

Hundreds of detectives worked through the night following the Tuesday attack. Among other things, they’ve been “meticulously” collecting security video along the highway that the suspect used before mowing down people on a bike path next to the World Trade Center, killing eight people.

