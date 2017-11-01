New Gahagan Park trail coming to completion in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new multi-use trail will soon be ready to use at Gahagan Park in Summerville.

The half-mile-long path is made up of asphalt and two boardwalks. It adds a new route from the park to the Sawmill Branch Trail, ​an eight mile hiker-biker trail.

“It give the opportunity for the public to route through the park, a scenic route rather than going through the parking lots,” said Russ Cornette, the town engineer for Summerville.

The planning for the trail began back in the mid-2000s. Construction began earlier this year and is now finishing up.

“This is a federal enhancement project that the town applied for about ten years ago and they basically turned it over to the DOT to manage so it’s finally coming to completion right now,” said Cornette.

The final inspection for the trail is scheduled for next week. The park will open after it passes inspection.