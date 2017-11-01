Man captured in Summerville murder case

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – With connection with the murder at a Summerville apartment complex last month suspect Tyree Steed, has been arrested in Huger, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Steed was taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force.

The 23-year-old was wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred in Waters Edge in October.

Police responded to the fatal shooting on October,12 at Waters Edge Apartments. The victim in the shooting was identified as Adrian Dwan Haley which was confirmed by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators identified Steed as the suspect and stated that he was wanted for charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police spokesman Lt. Nick Santanna mentioned, Steed was being confined until a bond hearing.

This is still an ongoing story.

