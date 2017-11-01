Lowes Foods coming to the Lowcountry; holds local vendor fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry residents will soon have another place to shop for food and several products at the store will be local.

North Carolina-based Lowes Foods is opening its first location in the Charleston area in Summerville.

The grocery store chain held a fair for local vendors to pitch their products to get them in stores. Smoked olive oil that tastes like bacon, bloody mary potato chips and frozen baby food were a few of the items that were pitched.

“Really what we’re trying to do is bring local products to the market,” said Sam Walton, Lowes Foods Director of Non-Foods and Pricing. “Lowes Foods supports local in everything we do. So this is a really important part of our business to come in and connect locally with vendors and bring their products to market.”

The store in Summerville is expected to be opened in December and will be located on Dorchester Road between Old Trolley Road and Ladson Road. Lowes Foods is also planning to open another store in Mount Pleasant.