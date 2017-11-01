Holiday Help: Safely shopping online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Online shopping is so convenient that sometimes it’s easy to forget you are putting your identity and bank account at risk.

Do not open a link sent to your email

Even if you think it’s legitimate.

There’s one phishing scam common right now involves your email. You’ll get an email from what looks like a company you subscribe to, like Netflix or iTunes. The email will tell you to update your account information by clicking on a link. This email isn’t from the company at all, but a scammer trying to steal your credit card number.

President and CEO of Netgalaxy Studios, Larry Collett, says, “Just go ahead and open your browser and type in the web address that it’s supposed to come from. So if it’s coming from Netflix or it’s coming from iTunes, got to apple.com or netflix.com and log into your account that way and you will most likely see some kind of notice in that website.”

If you are going to shop online, do it on a secure network, not on public WiFi

Collett says, “If you’re at a local Starbucks, or another open WiFi network and you’re on your laptop and you’re doing your shopping there, I could actually download a free software, load it on my computer and monitor everything that’s going on on an open hotspot.”

Do not save your credit card information to the cloud or any website

Collett says, “When you save your credit card, yeah it may be easy for one click shopping down the road, but that credit card is actually sitting in their database and that’s how it could actually get into the wrong hands. My advice is just enter your credit card in when you’re making that purchase and never hit save. Keep it close to you.”

When you do shop online, the safest option is a prepaid card, not linked to your bank account

Collett says, “Load it with the money that you need that you know you’re going to spend all that money and you can just reload that down the road, but you’re not going to have to worry about someone getting into your bank account.

He says PayPal is another secure option that can help protect your account information online.