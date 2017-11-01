Holiday Help: How to know if you are donating to a legitimate charity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- This time of year, we tend to get in the holiday spirit and be a little extra charitable. Before you write that check, there are four things you can do to make sure your money is really going to those in need.

Research before you donate

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says to be wary of charities that approach you. If you want to make sure your money is really going to charity, do your own research first to see what the organization is all about. You can also get information about a specific charity on the SC Secretary of State’s website. Every year there’s a list of “Scrooges and Angels“, the organizations which give the smallest and largest percentage of donations back to those in need. You can also look up a specific charity to make sure it’s legitimate and see how much of your donation actually goes to services. For example, we looked up the Lowcountry Food Bank. It is confirmed to be a legitimate non-profit and shows a large amount, 97.2%, of total expenses go to program services.

Know who’s calling you

They legally must tell you if they are a paid solicitor, the name, location, and purpose of the charity, and the registered name of the fundraising organization. Don’t be afraid to ask these questions over the phone. And still, go back to step one and do your research before opening the checkbook.

When you decide where to donate, do not send cash

Both for security and tax record purposes, use a check or credit card

Don’t give your bank information over the phone

This includes your social security number. Legitimate charities do not need this information for donations. If they start asking for your bank account number or social, this is a red flag you could be talking to a scam artist.

Overall, donate to charities that are well known and take your time before passing out your hard earned money.