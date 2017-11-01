History Commission to tackle Calhoun statue controversy in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston History Commission is holding meeting on the future of the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

That meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 1.

Mayor John Tecklenburg is urging commissioners to add a plaque to the monument to provide some context on Calhoun’s life and beliefs.

(Document is downloadable. Proposed text is on page 2)

The Calhoun statue has become a source of controversy. It was erected in 1896 — three-decades after the civil war and nearly 50-years after Calhoun’s death.

Many have come to see the statue as a racist relic of the past because of Calhoun’s support of slavery.

The Calhoun statue is one of many local monuments that could soon have plaques to explain their place in history.