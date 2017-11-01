History Comission revises proposed text for John C. Calhoun Monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston History Commission held a meeting on the future of the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square. During the meeting, they did not make any final decisions on the future of the proposed plaque.

The meeting comes after Mayor John Tecklenburg urged commissioners to add a plaque to the monument to provide some context on Calhoun’s life and beliefs.

This is the second meeting held by the commission that is still working on revisions. They will meet again to review the draft the first week of December.

(Document is downloadable. Proposed text is on page 2)

Once the text is approved by the History Commission it will need to be voted on by Charleston City Council.

The Calhoun statue has become a source of controversy. It was erected in 1896 — three-decades after the civil war and nearly 50-years after Calhoun’s death.

Many have come to see the statue as a racist relic of the past because of Calhoun’s support of slavery.

The Calhoun statue is one of many local monuments that could soon have plaques to explain their place in history.