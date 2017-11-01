Heroin found in child’s trick-or-treat bag

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An investigation is underway in West Virginia after heroin was found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag.

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it was allegedly found in a bag that belonged to a child who had been trick-or-treating in the Hidden Valley area. He told WVNS several hundred children trick or treat in this area every Halloween.

The child’s mother told our affiliate in the area she was checking her 3-year-old’s candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove. She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hill Police Department came to the woman’s home.

Investigators performed a field test on the drug, and preliminary results revealed it was heroin. Police said they will send the substance to the State Police Crime Lab in Charleston for official confirmation.

Our affiliate spoke with the mother of the child, and she claims the drug was found when she dumped out her child’s candy.

“So of course I dump it out onto the table because I was going to check it, and then when I dumped it out, the little blue fingertip of the glove fell out on top of the pile,” said the mother.

Police are taking a closer look at all possibilities about how the heroin ended up in the child’s Halloween candy.

Officers are warning parents to be cautious and go through your children’s Halloween candy. If you find anything suspicious, call 911.