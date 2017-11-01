GOP challenger pledges no salary as S. Carolina governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says she’ll take no salary if elected to the state’s top job.

Catherine Templeton’s campaign also told The Associated Press on Wednesday she has pledged never to engage in any lobbying activity and would also bar governor’s office staff from any lobbying while the governor they serve is in office.

Templeton says she’s the only gubernatorial candidate without ties to an alleged corruption scheme in which half a dozen current and former state lawmakers have been indicted, along with political consultant Richard Quinn.

Templeton plans to unveil her full ethics reform plan at a news conference in Columbia on Wednesday. She is also proposing term limits for state lawmakers, an idea she says would lead to less legislative corruption.