Dabo receives Halloween scare from players

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Football coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers has a big game ahead of him on Saturday against conference rivals N.C. Sate. First of all, he has to make it through his team meeting on Halloween.

Clemson football released the video on Twitter of a prank played on Swinney during the team meeting on Tuesday.Assistant Director of Football Operations D.J. Gordon dressed up as the “ghoul.”

While actually wishing his players a “Happy Halloween” during the meeting, the lights went down for a brief moment. Which gave Gordon the time to sneak up behind the coach and scare him with a loud shout.

Watch and enjoy this hysterical reaction.

– 🤔 "Coach Swinney will have fun with this right?" – "It's Coach Swinney." – "Say no more." Happy Halloween, #ClemsonFamily. 🎃👻💀 pic.twitter.com/zo5UbH9NaR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2017