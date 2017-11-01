Pleasant Hill Elementary in Georgetown County is our Cool School of the week.
GCSD has a partnership with the Georgetown county YMCA to help students learn how to swim.
Pleasant Hill is one of the schools participating in the five week program.
We’ll have more on the swimming program and the other cool programs at Pleasant Hill.
Cool School: Pleasant Hill Elementary
