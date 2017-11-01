Charleston residents join LUNG FORCE run/walk to support lung cancer patients

The leisurely 5k run/walk along the streets of Folly Beach begins at 9 a.m. at the Edwin S. Taylor Fishing Pier. Festivities include breakfast by Pier 101 Restaurant & Bar on the pier after the race, lung health information, clean air advocacy, prize drawings, race awards, fundraising awards and more beginning at 8 a.m.

– On Saturday, November 4 the American Lung Association in South Carolina will host its 15th annual LUNG FORCE Run/Walk to support lung cancer patients. Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both women and men in America, and the American Lung Association’s nationwide

“Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of women in America, but alarmingly few women see lung cancer as a threat to them personally,” said Rebecca Balitsaris, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in South Carolina. “The reality is that anyone can get lung cancer, yet lung cancer has been in the shadows for decades. This simply must change. We invite everyone in South Carolina to join us and rally with friends, neighbors and colleagues to raise our voices together against lung cancer.”

According to the Lung Association’s 3 rd annual Women’s Lung Health Barometer , awareness about the impact of lung cancer in women is extremely low. Even though lung cancer has long been the #1 cancer killer of women, lung cancer is not a top-of-mind health concern for 98 percent of women.

In South Carolina, approximately 4,280 women and men are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, and on average, fewer than half of all women with lung cancer will be alive one year after diagnosis. With one of the lowest survival rates compared to other major cancers, early detection and treatment is key to saving lives. So locally and across the nation, LUNG FORCE educates and empowers patients and healthcare providers, and also raises critical funds for research into better early detection methods and targeted treatments for lung cancer.

The American Lung Association in South Carolina offers several resources for individuals and families that have been impacted by lung cancer. Anyone seeking help can visit LUNGFORCE.org or call the Lung Association’s toll-free Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA for information, resources and support services. Visit Lung.org/lung-cancer for comprehensive education and support developed specifically for lung cancer patients and caregivers.

In addition to lung cancer support, programs, and research, the American Lung Association in South Carolina provides many programs locally including asthma education programs like Open Airways for Schools and Camp Breathe Easy. The Lung Association offers eight Better Breathers Clubs across the state and also Freedom From Smoking, which can help those working to quit kick the habit.