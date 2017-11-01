Charleston leaders pledge $500,000 to International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders and co-founders of Benefitfocus, Shawn Jenkins and Mason Holland along with their families have generously pledged $500,000 to the International African American Museum‘s (IAAM) Founders Fund.

Holland and Jenkins have a long history of leadership in business and philanthropy. Mason actively serves on non-profit boards, notably the Carolina American Red Cross and the South Carolina Aquarium. Jenkins’ commitment to the Holy City is visible to anyone driving on the peninsula, where the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is currently under construction.

“We are so proud to announce Shawn and Mason’s pledge to the Founders Fund,” said IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore. “Their families have wisely chosen important and impactful projects to support over the years, and we are honored to be counted among them.”

The International African American Museum will harness the power of technology and interactive digital media to maximize its space and present history and culture in innovative, engaging ways.

“Given our backgrounds in the technology space, we see the value and potential of this museum,” said Jenkins. “This institution will evolve over time, serving generations to come. It’s exciting to support a cultural landmark that will serve this community and its families far into the future.”